Can Jayson Tatum “run back” his latest historic night?

That’s what Tristan Thompson wants to know about the Boston Celtics star, following his 50-point outburst led the C’s to victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series. Thompson revealed to reporters after the game he challenged Tatum deliver a similar performance Sunday in Game 4.

“I told JT great players run it back two nights in a row,” Thompson said, per NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner. “The greats know when certain situations are on the line, and it’s time to step up the performance. JT knows that.”

Thompson knows a thing or two about great players, having been LeBron James’ teammate between 2014 and 2018 on the Cleveland Cavaliers. James’ legendary resume includes only only one 50-point playoff game: for the Cavs against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

At 23 years, 86 days-old, Tatum became the third-youngest player in NBA playoff history to score at least 50 points in a game. Michael Jordan was 23 and 62 days old when he scored 63 against the Celtics on April 20, 1986 in Game 2 of the 1986 Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Rick Barry was 23 years, 21 days old when he dropped 55 on April 18, 1967, for the San Francisco Warriors against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Tatum also became the sixth Celtics reach the 50-point mark in a playoff game. Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Sam Jones, Ray Allen and Isaiah Thomas are the others who have done so for Boston.

Making history is all well and good, but Tatum and the Celtics must continue to focus on extending their season, as they trail the Nets 2-1. Game 4 will be at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden.