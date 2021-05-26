NESN Logo Sign In

The son of Arlen Specter, a former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, told ESPN that former president Donald Trump offered “a lot of money in Palm Beach” to convince the late politician to drop an investigation into the New England Patriots’ Spygate scandal in early 2008.

Specter died of cancer in 2012 but wrote the following in his memoir, “Life Among the Cannibals: A Political Career, a Tea Party Uprising, and the End of Governing As We Know It”:

“On the signal stealing, a mutual friend had told me that ‘if I laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach.’ And I replied, ‘I couldn’t care less.'”

Specter never identified the “mutual friend” to Charles Robbins, the senator’s former communications aide and co-writer of both of his memoirs. But Robbins believes Specter was referring to Trump.

“I was pretty darn sure the offer was made by Trump,” Robbins told ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham. “At the time, it didn’t seem like such an important moment. Back then, Trump was a real estate hustler and a TV personality.”

Shanin Specter, the senator’s son, was more firm.

“It was Trump,” he told ESPN.