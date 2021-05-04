NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask didn’t face much action Monday, but stopped everything he saw.

The Boston Bruins took down the New Jersey Devils on Monday night to clinch a 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs berth at Prudential Center, 3-0.

New Jersey only was able to muster up 20 shots on the night, but Rask was impressive between the pipes and came up with timely stops to maintain Boston’s momentum throughout the squad’s fourth straight win.

