Tuukka Rask Set Bruins Record For Playoff Wins In Game 4 Vs. Capitals

Tuukka Rask now stands alone.

The Boston Bruins goaltender set a franchise record Friday night when he won his 54th career Stanley Cup Playoff game. Rask backstopped Boston to a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of their first-round series, taking sole possession of the record he shared with Bruins legend Gerry Cheevers.

Tuukka Rask recorded the 54th playoff win of his NHL career to pass Gerry Cheevers for sole possession of the most in @NHLBruins history. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/MvppPnpNkp pic.twitter.com/QutFqSVhLf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 22, 2021

Rask won his first playoff game in 2010 when he was just 22 years old.

Rask on Friday also moved into at tie with Terry Sawchuck for 17th place in the NHL’s all-time Stanley Cup Playoff wins list. Rask can move as high as 12th place if he wins every game en route to a Stanley Cup Final triumph in 2021.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Rask at least can bask in some glory before taking the ice Sunday in Game 5, which NESN will air in full from Capital One Arena. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

