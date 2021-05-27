Twelve Questions Patriots Can Answer In First Open OTAs, Spring Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 New England Patriots are finally ready for their big reveal.

The media will get its first glimpse at this year’s Patriots squad Thursday morning during the team’s third organized team activities practice of the spring. Here are the pressing questions facing the Patriots in these spring sessions:

— Who’s present? We already have an incomplete list of players who were in attendance for Monday’s OTAs session based on pictures posted to the team’s site. Now we’ll get the full list of players participating and skipping these voluntary practices. The Patriots hold voluntary sessions May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11 and mandatory minicamp June 14-16.

It seems that the majority of New England’s roster is participating despite a push from the NFL Players Association to skip the voluntary practices.

— Who’s taking second-team quarterback reps? We know Cam Newton is the starter. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick labeled him as such after the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, when New England took quarterback Mac Jones. But who’s taking reps after Newton? Is it Jones? Jarrett Stidham? Recently re-signed Brian Hoyer? Our guess is Stidham, but we’ll find out Thursday.

— Who’s the No. 2 wide receiver? We’re assuming Nelson Agholor is the top starter, but who will be lined up across from him when Newton is under center? It’s between Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. Our guess would be Meyers since he was New England’s leading receiver last season. But Bourne did sign a three-year, $15 million pact this offseason.

— Where are Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith aligned? Both tight ends will probably play all over the Patriots’ offense, but which player will primarily be used inline, and which will be more of a flex option? Based on how they’ve been used throughout their NFL careers, our guess is that Smith is the inline tight end while Henry is flexed out.