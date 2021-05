NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand was the overtime hero on Monday night and now he is the VA Hero of the week.

The Bruins are now tied with the Washington Capitals at one game apiece in their first-round playoff matchup. After Taylor Hall’s late third-period goal sent the game into overtime, Brad Marchand scored just 39 seconds into the extra period to win the game.

For more details on Marchand's goal, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images