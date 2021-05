NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron put the Boston Bruins on his back.

The B’s captain scored two goals on Sunday against the Washington Capitals, including the game-winner. His leadership in a dominating series win over the Caps makes him our VA Hero Of The Week.

See more on Bergeron’s big week in the video above, and learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images