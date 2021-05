NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall has found his game with the Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins’ trade deadline acquisition scored two goals on Monday against the New York Islanders, including the game-winner in overtime. He also scored against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and assisted against the New York Rangers on Thursday, which is why he’s our VA Hero Of The Week.

See more on Hall’s big week in the video above, and learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images