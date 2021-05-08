Vitali Kravtsov Snaps Cold Streak As Bruins Fall Saturday To Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Vitali Kravstov broke out of a slump Saturday.

Kravstov entered Saturday afternoon’s clash between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers with zero points over his last nine games but found the back of the net for the Rangers in the third period.

The Rangers forward netted his second goal of the season as New York stormed back in the final period to earn a 5-4 win over the B’s in their final game of the season.

For more on his goal, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images