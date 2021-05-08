NESN Logo Sign In

Folks, we have yet another no-hitter in Major League Baseball.

Wade Miley became the fourth pitcher (not counting Madison Bumgarner’s unofficial seven-inning no-no) to no-hit a team Friday night. Miley, the Cincinnati Reds hurler, did so against the Cleveland Indians.

Miley, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2015, struck out eight with one walk in the 3-0 win.

You just watched history, folks?? pic.twitter.com/9Gc76FiiWn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2021

John Means of the Baltimore Orioles threw a no-hitter earlier this week, and it’s the first time two pitchers have no-hit their opponents so close to one another since 1990, per YES Network’s James Smyth.

Wade Miley no-hitter!



With John Means throwing one on Wednesday, this is the first time that there were two MLB no-hitters pitched this close to each other since Dave Stewart and Fernando Valenzuela pitched one on the same night on June 29, 1990 — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 8, 2021

So, who will throw No. 5 of the season?