Folks, we have yet another no-hitter in Major League Baseball.
Wade Miley became the fourth pitcher (not counting Madison Bumgarner’s unofficial seven-inning no-no) to no-hit a team Friday night. Miley, the Cincinnati Reds hurler, did so against the Cleveland Indians.
Miley, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2015, struck out eight with one walk in the 3-0 win.
John Means of the Baltimore Orioles threw a no-hitter earlier this week, and it’s the first time two pitchers have no-hit their opponents so close to one another since 1990, per YES Network’s James Smyth.
So, who will throw No. 5 of the season?