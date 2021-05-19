Warriors Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a chance — albeit a not-very-strong one — that the reigning NBA champions miss out on the 2021 playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will meet Wednesday night at Staples Center for a play-in tournament game. Should LeBron James and Co. lose, they would need to win Friday in order to advance to the first round.

The Lakers and the Warriors met thrice during the regular season. The Purple and Gold claimed two of those head-to-head matchups.

Here’s how to watch the Warriors-Lakers game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images