Happy birthday, Alex Verdugo!

The Boston Red Sox outfielder celebrated his 25th birthday in a big way Saturday during their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Batting second for Boston in the bottom of the first inning at Fenway Park, he got his team on the board with a 427-foot solo shot to the bleachers behind the bullpen. Check it out:

No better way to celebrate your birthday ? pic.twitter.com/CzKgv3gK5h — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2021

The home run, Verdugo’s fifth of the season, also snapped an 0-for-14 slump.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images