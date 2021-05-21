NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t take too much to hit it out of TD Ballpark, and Bobby Dalbec took advantage of that Thursday to get the Boston Red Sox bats going.

The third baseman approached the plate in the top of the second with two outs and runners on first and second after back-to-back singles from Christian Vázquez and Hunter Renfroe.

Boston was down 0-2 at that point in the game, but not for long.

Dalbec took a curveball from Toronto starter Steven Matz yard to right field to clear the bases and give Boston the lead. Check it out:

This is Bob. Bob says hi. This is Bob when a pitch comes by. pic.twitter.com/tZvsOJfQht — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2021

That wasn’t it, either, as the Red Sox would go on to tack on two more runs after that thanks to RBIs from Kiké Hernández and J.D. Martinez.

Call it a 5-2 ballgame.