NESN Logo Sign In

A 2-0 lead is the worst in hockey, they say. Especially against Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

During Game 2 between the Bruins and New York Islanders on Monday, Boston found itself trailing two goals after getting out to an early lead.

The third period left plenty of time for the Bruins to get back in it, and in front of a packed home crowd at TD Garden, the veterans carried the team back into things.

With 10:34 to play, Marchand and David Pastrnak were credited with assists on Bergeron’s tally. After the Islanders took a penalty for too many men on the ice 5 minutes later, Marchand netted the go-ahead goal on the power play.

The boys are buzzing. Off to overtime we go, as the Bruins enjoy a 35-28 lead in shots in a 3-3 score.