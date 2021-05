NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand provided the Game 2 heroics for the Boston Bruins on Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

Marchand scored the game-winner just 39 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to a 4-3 overtime victory and, more importantly, tie the series at one game apiece.

Marchand’s winner came on a beautiful one-timer after a cross-ice pass from Matt Grzelcyk

BRAD MARCHAND WITH AN ABSOLUTE MISSILE TO END IT? pic.twitter.com/mkw7cbLpB7 — NESN (@NESN) May 18, 2021

