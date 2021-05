NESN Logo Sign In

It’s almost a safe bet that Brad Marchand will amass a point during a game, which was the case Monday night.

The Bruins winger broke the 1-1 tie in the second period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on a gritty play that deserves some bragging rights.

Marchand was able to hold off Ryan Pulock in order to redirect a David Krejci shot by Semyon Varlamov to make it a 2-1 game.

Check it out:

That was goal No. 29 for Marchand.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images