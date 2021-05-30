NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics waited until 17,000 fans packed back into TD Garden to share an emotional tribute to longtime announcer Mike Gorman, and it was well worth the wait.

The Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month announced plans to enshrine Mike Gorman, naming him the recipient of the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award. He will be inducted into the media wing as part of a star-studded 2021 class as the prestigious award is presented annually to members of the media whose “efforts have made a significant contribution to the game of basketball.”

The 75-year-old Gorman, celebrating his 40th season broadcasting for the Celtics, is well-deserving of both the recognition and the ovation from those at TD Garden.

You can watch the video below, per the team:

Congratulations, @celticsvoice. You're headed to the Hall of Fame ?? pic.twitter.com/hdd6SugGZH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 30, 2021

Gorman got a bit emotional while watching the tribute, as seen on the NBC Sports broadcast, but went right back to calling Game 4 of the Celtics-Nets first-round series.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images