Waymouth’s own struck first for the Bruins on Monday night in front of a packed crowd at TD Garden, making some homegrown history.

Just minutes into Game 2 between Boston and New York, center Charlie Coyle worked the puck up the ice and beat Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy on the outside left of the offensive zone to find the back of the net.

Coyle worked hard for this. That’s the energy we like to see to start the match.

Per NHL Public Relations on Twitter, the tally was Coyle’s 14th playoff goal with the Bruins, surpassing Bob Sweeney (13) as the most by a Massachusetts-born player.

Boston leads the series 1-0 after a dominant win Saturday in Game 1.