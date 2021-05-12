Watch Bruins’ Curtis Lazar Get Boston On Board First Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were holding up well while being outshot by the Washington Capitals, but Curtis Lazar got them on the board despite that.

The center won a faceoff in the defensive zone midway through the second period and, with the help of Jake DeBrusk and Jarred Tinordi, Boston worked it back up the ice.

Tinordi dished it back to Lazar in front of the crease, and Lazar buried it on second effort after the puck initially was caught on his skate.

The 1-0 Boston lead was short-lived, as Carl Hagelin evened things before the period ended about six minutes later.

