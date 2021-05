NESN Logo Sign In

The floodgates began to open in the third period of Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, thanks in part to David Pastrnak.

The B’s began the third on the power play, and Pastrnak, who was bound to light the lamp with the amount of shots he was taking, doubled Boston’s lead with a snipe from the circle just 29 seconds into the period.

The Bruins can take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win. Be sure to tune in to NESN to catch all the action.

