Watch Ernie Adams Personally Make Final Patriots Draft Pick

If seventh-round wide receiver Tre Nixon becomes an impact player for the New England Patriots, you can thank Ernie Adams for bringing him aboard.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick allowed Adams, the team’s longtime football research director, to personally choose New England’s final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as revealed in a team-produced behind-the-scenes video.

This year’s draft was the last of Adams’ decades-long tenure with the Patriots. The 68-year-old first joined the organization in 1975 and had a hand in dozens of franchise-altering roster decisions.

Before the final pick, Belichick lauded Adams’ career accomplishments to the assembled evaluators in New England’s draft room.

“I just want to take a moment to recognize Ernie,” said Belichick, who first met Adams at Phillips Academy in 1970 and also worked alongside him with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. “We’ll do this at a more formal time later, but Ernie’s career, especially in the draft room, is legendary. It started in 1976 through all the great players with the Patriots. …

“Ernie, I just want to thank you. As your final draft in the final round, as we go to the final pick, it’s yours. Thank you for all of your contributions, not only here but to the game and to the process of scouting.”

Adams, Belichick said, “literally wrote the book on scouting.”