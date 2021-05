NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe is heating up.

With the Boston Red Sox up 8-3 against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, the outfielder was halfway to the cycle by the bottom of the fifth, having already racked up a single and ground-rule double.

Then, he figured he’d put one into the Green Monster seats at Fenway Park.

After watching a strike pass him, he took the second pitch he saw yard, 362 feet into the stands to make it a 9-3 game. Check it out:

That counts for the 100th home run of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images