Watch J.D. Martinez Slam Go-Ahead HR In Red Sox-Blue Jays

Under no circumstances this season should anyone count the Boston Red Sox out of a game.

The latest example of that? Game 3 of Boston’s three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Trailing a run in the top of the ninth inning, J.D. Martinez approached the plate with two outs with a runner on third. Alex Verdugo had just grounded out to first to score Bobby Dalbec and advance Michael Chavis when it was the designated hitter’s turn.

No surprise here, but Martinez went yard to give the Red Sox an 8-7 lead.

WE'VE GOT A LEAD IN THE 9TH ?? pic.twitter.com/LPHotGEmoi — NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2021

The homer was Martinez’s 12th of the season, and counted as his 55th hit — one shy of teammate Xander Bogaerts, who leads Major League Baseball in hits.

