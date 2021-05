NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez gave rain-soaked Boston Red Sox fans at Fenway Park something to cheer about in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Martinez connected on a two-strike pitch and sent it deep into the Boston bullpen, ultimately tying the game at 3-3 with his two-run shot.

Martinez’s homer, which measured 389 feet, perhaps was even more impressive given the conditions at Fenway.

It was the fifth hit of the night for Boston and was his 10th home run on the campaign.

