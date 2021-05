NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran and Danny Santana were enjoying their Tuesday night at Polar Park.

The Worcester Red Sox players took turns hitting home runs against the Buffalo Bisons to help extend the home team’s lead.

First, Duran took one out of Polar Park with an absolute no-doubter to make it a 4-0 game.

Duran got another one into the Polar vortex pic.twitter.com/fP5QZY12W0 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 18, 2021

Then it was Santana’s turn, who made it a 5-1 game with a homer of his own.

Santana takes what seem like easy swings and hits homers pic.twitter.com/3ADxU9Va83 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 18, 2021

Santana has been on a rehab assignment in Worcester, and could be recalled to the Boston Red Sox some point this week.