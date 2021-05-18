Watch Mic’d Up Highlight Of Brad Marchand’s Game 2 Overtime Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re all tied up, folks.

The Bruins on Monday night evened their best-of-seven, first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Capitals in dramatic fashion. A back-and-forth tilt at Capital One Arena carried into overtime, and a Brad Marchand one-timer in sudden death gave the B’s a 4-3 win and a 1-1 series deadlock.

Matt Grzelcyk delivered a cross-ice feed to Marchand, who snapped it past Washington netminder Craig Anderson. The Bruins’ first-line left wing quickly raced to his team’s bench, where a celebratory mosh pit ensued.

A few hours after Marchand’s game-winner, the Bruins released a mic’d-up highlight of the clutch goal where you can hear Boston players vocalizing their excitement.

Check it out:

The series now shifts to TD Garden, the site of Wednesday night’s Game 3. NESN will provide complete coverage of the critical matchup, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.