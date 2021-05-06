Watch Mo Bamba Try Guarding Tacko Fall In Isolation In Celtics-Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took total advantage of an Orlando Magic rotation with just nine players available Wednesday night by taking care of business with a 132-96 win.

And of course, this was a big game for the bench, which led to a beautiful moment for basketball fans.

Playing the game in Orlando, it’s no surprise that University of Central Florida standout Tacko Fall was pretty popular at the Amway Center, and the chants requesting Tacko Time started early in the fourth quarter.

He gave the people what they wanted to see, and then some, calling for iso against Mo Bamba and then beating him off the dribble! Yes, Fall, with his 8-foot-4 wingspan, against Bamba, 7-foot-10 wingspan. Luckily, you don’t have to just imagine what that looks like in your head.

OKAY THEN TACKO pic.twitter.com/E1ibAy02RJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2021

These two were Fall’s only points of the game. As memorable as they were, but he had four blocks, too.

And this was almost as great as the time the two took the golf course together.