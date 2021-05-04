Watch Nick Ritchie Open Scoring For Bruins Against Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Hard work pays off, just ask Nick Ritchie.

The Bruins forward opened up the scoring in the second period of Boston’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

After a scoreless first that featured the Bruins coming out hot and dominating the first 20 minutes, the patience and shots on goal finally paid off when Ritchie timed hit shot perfectly from the right circle to make it a 1-0 game.

Check it out:

Ritchie now has five points in his last seven games and 14 goals on the season, tying his career high.

