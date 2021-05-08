NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie has had quite the Saturday.

The Boston Bruins winger, who earned NESN’s 7th Player Award during Saturday’s contest against the New York Rangers, followed it up with a goal to tie the game at 1-all just before the second intermission.

It was his 15th of the season, too, which marked a new career high.

Check it out:

Your 7th player ties it up ? pic.twitter.com/EYeY72dZ9H — NESN (@NESN) May 8, 2021

Ritchie’s goal at 18:12 was assisted by Charlie McAvoy and Sean Kuraly.

The Bruins third-line winger previously had scored 14 goals in two different seasons. He now has 26 points on the current campaign, which is five behind his career-best 31.