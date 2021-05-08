Nick Ritchie has had quite the Saturday.
The Boston Bruins winger, who earned NESN’s 7th Player Award during Saturday’s contest against the New York Rangers, followed it up with a goal to tie the game at 1-all just before the second intermission.
It was his 15th of the season, too, which marked a new career high.
Check it out:
Ritchie’s goal at 18:12 was assisted by Charlie McAvoy and Sean Kuraly.
The Bruins third-line winger previously had scored 14 goals in two different seasons. He now has 26 points on the current campaign, which is five behind his career-best 31.