Watch Patrice Bergeron Extend Bruins’ Game 5 Lead Vs. Capitals

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and his Boston teammates sure seem to smell the first-round finish line.
Bergeron extended the Bruins’ lead to 2-0 during the second period of Sunday’s Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.
Bergeron’s goal, which occurred at 14:05 of the middle period, came on a low snap past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov’s blocker.
Check it out:
It was Mike Reilly’s second assist of the night, as he sent a left-to-center pass to Bergeron, who was all alone in the middle of the ice.
Bergeron’s tally came about 12 minutes after David Pastrnak’s absurd goal gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the second period.
Boston, who leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, held that 2-0 advantage after the 40 minutes.