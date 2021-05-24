Watch Patrice Bergeron Extend Bruins’ Game 5 Lead Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and his Boston teammates sure seem to smell the first-round finish line.

Bergeron extended the Bruins’ lead to 2-0 during the second period of Sunday’s Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.

Bergeron’s goal, which occurred at 14:05 of the middle period, came on a low snap past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov’s blocker.

Check it out:

THE CAPTAIN MAKES IT LOOK EASY pic.twitter.com/UzSGCfrMqU — NESN (@NESN) May 24, 2021

It was Mike Reilly’s second assist of the night, as he sent a left-to-center pass to Bergeron, who was all alone in the middle of the ice.

Bergeron’s tally came about 12 minutes after David Pastrnak’s absurd goal gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the second period.