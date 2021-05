NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron has done it again.

The Boston Bruins captain opened the scoring against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Thursday night in the first period.

Brad Marchand dangled the puck behind the Rangers net before feeding it over to Bergeron who finished off the sequence with a one-timer.

Check it out:

That’s goal No. 22 of the season for Bergeron and extended his point streak to five games.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images