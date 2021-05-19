NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox brought out the bats early Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston recorded five hits before registering an out, and two of those knocks went for back-to-back home runs by Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez.

Verdugo’s two-run shot measured 391 feet to right field and scored Kiké Hernández, who led off the game with a single to left. It was Verdugo’s sixth of the season.

Martinez followed that up with a homer of his own to right-center, which measured 395 feet. It was the 11th of the season for Martinez.

The Red Sox concluded the top half of the frame with five runs on six hits.