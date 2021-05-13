NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts was disappointed in himself for not delivering at the plate during Boston’s loss to Oakland on Wednesday, and then took out his frustration during the first inning of Red Sox-Athletics on Thursday.

Bogaerts blasted his eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning at Fenway Park. The two-run shot to left field, which measured 387 feet, scored J.D. Martinez, as well. It extended Boston’s advantage to 3-0.

Michael Chavis got the inning started with a leadoff double before scoring on a single by Martinez.

