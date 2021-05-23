Watch Xander Bogaerts, Danny Santana Go Back-To-Back Vs. Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox extended their previous one-run lead to three in a matter of three Sam Coonrod pitches as Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana went back-to-back off the Philadelphia Phillies pitcher in the sixth inning Saturday.

For Santana, it was his second home run in his first two games with the Red Sox after he hit one in Friday’s win. And it came just two pitches after Bogaerts barreled one to right field.

Bogaerts’ homer, which came on the fourth pitch of the at bat, measured 362 feet.

Santana’s homer to center measured 414 feet.

The two blasts gave Boston a 4-1 lead after the top half of the sixth inning.