NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins advanced in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Sunday’s Game 5, and one familiar face was there to offer his sincere congratulations.

Zdeno Chara, longtime Bruin and current Washington defenseman, seemed to have a message for each of his former teammates during the postgame hand shake line. Chara’s embrace with captain Patrice Bergeron was especially heartfelt.

Check it out:

The Bruins won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports