What 2021 Senior Bowl Can Tell Us About Three Patriots Draft Picks

Flip on the Senior Bowl each February, and there’s a good chance you’ll see at least a handful of future New England Patriots.

The Patriots love drafting players who participate in college football’s premier postseason all-star showcase. They’ve selected at least one Senior Bowl alum in every draft since 2008 and 49 total during that span — an average of 3.5 per year.

Three members of New England’s eight-man 2021 draft class accepted invites to Mobile, Ala.: quarterback Mac Jones (first round), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (fourth round) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (sixth round).

Ahead of the Patriots’ first full-squad practice — organized team activities begin next week — we rewatched the 2021 Senior Bowl and reviewed practice footage from the preceding week. Here’s what we saw from the three New England draftees:

QB Mac Jones

An ankle injury prevented Jones from playing in the Senior Bowl itself, but no quarterback boosted his stock more in Mobile than the former Alabama star. Jones displayed excellent accuracy and anticipation — two of his strongest traits — during Senior Bowl practice while also showing strong movement skills within the pocket.

Of the six QBs in attendance, Jones had the second-lowest rate of inaccurate throws in practice (eight on 63 attempts) behind Notre Dame’s Ian Book, according to Pro Football Focus’s charting.

Mac Jones at the Senior Bowl ?



pic.twitter.com/gs6oIrA7Rz — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

Jones garnered rave reviews from analysts in attendance.