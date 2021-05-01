What Bill Belichick Had To Say About Ronnie Perkins’ College Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots were granted a high-risk, high-reward prospect with Ronnie Perkins, who they selected in the third round Friday night.

Perkins, a productive pass rusher out of Oklahoma, was taken No. 96 overall. He was widely regarded as a second-round talent, but based on his slide, its fair to assume Perkins’ off-field concerns may have scared some teams off.

Perkins, standing at 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds,Â was suspended for the first five games of the 2020 season because of a failed drug test before the previous campaign’s Peach Bowl loss to LSU, as reported by ESPN.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, though, didn’t seem overly concerned with that specific college suspension. Belichick was asked about what steps the organization took in order to gain confidence with Perkins during a video conference Friday, and depicted how the team did its due diligence.

“Yeah, well, we do that kind of background work and everything on every player,” Belichick said after the conclusion of the third round. “So, yeah, we’re comfortable with Ron.”

It seems, at the very least, the pros outweighed the cons for Perkins. And rightfully so. The potential certainly is there.

Perkins earned All-Big 12 second-team honors to cap his three-year college career. He recorded 16.5 sacks and 32 tackles for a loss in 32 collegiate games. He was productive during his most recent junior season even with the five-game suspension as he recorded 23 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks in six games.