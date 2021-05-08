What Dustin Pedroia Told Bobby Dalbec During Slump With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Dustin Pedroia may be retired from Major League Baseball, but he’s still making an impact on the Boston Red Sox players.

Take Bobby Dalbec, for example, who was in a bit of a slump before going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Dalbec credited his team rallying around him to help him out during his rough patch, but noted Pedroia, who went through slumps of his own in his rookie year, had a message for him.

“Just gotta grind through it. It’s never as bad as it seems,” Dalbec said during his postgame Zoom press conference. “It’s never as good as it seems. It’s the whole ride the wave thing. … He’s awesome.”

Now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing if Dalbec can carry this momentum and start a hot streak when the Red Sox continue their series against the Orioles on Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images