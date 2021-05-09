What John Tortorella Said About Decision To Leave Blue Jackets

NESN Logo Sign In

Say what you want about John Tortorella and his at times questionable coaching tactics, but he’s leaving Columbus as a largely successful coach.

The Blue Jackets on Sunday confirmed rumors that emerged Saturday night that Tortorella would not pursue a contract extension with the team. His contract was up after this season, a campaign that saw CBJ mired in controversy and, ultimately, finish last in their division.

The team sent out a release, in which Tortorella was among those to offer a statement.

“After discussion and consideration of the future direction of the team, Jarmo (Kekalainen) and I have come to a mutual agreement to part ways,” Tortorella said. I’d like to thank the Columbus Blue Jackets organization for the opportunity to coach this team and live in the great Columbus area. It has been a privilege to work with the players, coaches and hockey operations staff, which is one of the best in the League. Also, I want to thank the CBJ fans and the community for the support they’ve given the team and for the work of the CBJ family in support of the community.”

Of course, this is a pretty subdued statement, if genuine, from Tortorella. Perhaps one day we’ll get a more candid take on his departure, but, for now, it appears it was amicable.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images