What Tedy Bruschi Thinks Julio Jones Should Do Instead Of Joining Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans understandably believe Julio Jones should force his way to New England, but one franchise legend believes the star receiver should look elsewhere.

Jones on Monday confirmed he wants to move on from the Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly want to trade the 32-year-old receiver. The development only fueled rumors of the Patriots potentially making a deal for the future Hall of Famer.

But some, like former NFL Receiver Brandon Marshall, believe New England would not be a good destination for Jones. Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi on Tuesday echoed that sentiment.

New England a possibility for Julio Jones, but in today?s NFL players are starting to form partnerships and the partnership he has to explore is with Aaron Rodgers. Where ever he goes Julio has to try to make that happen. Fresh start with a new team and a new QB. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) May 25, 2021

The problem with Bruschi’s rationale is Rodgers’s situation remains unresolved. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants to leave the Green Bay Packers, yet he still is on the roster.

Would the Falcons really hold off on trading Jones until Rodgers and the Packers figure out a plan? It’s doubtful.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images