What’s Next For Patriots? Previewing Rest Of New England Offseason

For one, the 2021 draft class was roughly one-third the size of last year’s, leaving teams with a smaller pool of prospects to choose from. The Patriots also loaded up their roster with veteran free agents this offseason, decreasing any UDFA’s already-slim chances of winning a job in training camp.

Finally, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NFL last year forced teams to cut their rosters from 90 players to 80 before training camp in order to hold full-squad practices. The league has yet to announce its roster limits for this summer, so the Patriots might be hesitant to sign players they could need to cut before even seeing them in action.

But Belichick did suggest the Patriots would be involved in the UDFA market (“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” he said after the draft), so perhaps they’ll pick up another straggler or two in the coming weeks.

New England currently has six open spots on its 90-man roster, which brings us to …

VETERAN FREE AGENTS

If the Patriots are planning on bringing in a much smaller UDFA class, they could look to fill some of their remaining roster vacancies with available veterans.

Nearly three months into free agency, a number of notable players remain unsigned, including several wide receivers and cornerbacks — positions New England largely ignored in the draft. (The Patriots grabbed wideout Tre Nixon in the seventh round and did not select a corner.)

The cornerback group is more star-studded, headlined by Richard Sherman and featuring the likes of Steven Nelson, Bashaud Breeland, Josh Norman, Darqueze Dennard, Gareon Conley and, notably, Jason McCourty, who spent the last three seasons in New England and has yet to find a new home. Available wideouts include Golden Tate, Larry Fitzgerald, Kenny Stills, Alshon Jeffery, Dede Westbrook and Danny Amendola.

The Patriots don’t have a major need at either position — at any position, really — but could use additional depth at both spots.