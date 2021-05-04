NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Feb. 10 in a deal that included the New York Mets, but fans still don’t know all of the players Boston got in return.

Franchy Cordero and Josh Winckowski were two of the known pieces, while the other three were players to be named later. Of course, “later” is a broad term and it’s unclear just when those players will have names.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom met with the media Tuesday prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park and was asked about the trade. Bloom gave a vague timeline of when fans can expect to know who Boston will receive to complete the trade.

Bloom gave a bit of a an update as to when the trade should be finalized.

“I don’t want to get into an exact date,” Bloom told reporters during a Zoom availability. “But, safe to say once the minor league season’s well under way we’ll get some resolution to that.”

Cordero is the only player at the moment in the big leagues and has struggled quite a bit this season. Still, Bloom expects the outfielder to turn things around.

“All the physical ability is there to do it,” Bloom told reporters. “We want to give them as much runway as we can.”