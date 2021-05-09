Where Do Pieces Fit Up Front For Bruins When Ondrej Kase Returns?

NESN Logo Sign In

When Ondrej Kase last played a game for the Boston Bruins, it was in the middle of a plan to allow the Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Kase line get some time to build chemistry.

Suffice it to say he’s walking back in to a different situation.

The Bruins winger is on track to return for Monday’s game against the New York Islanders. He hasn’t played since taking a high stick to the head from Miles Wood on Jan. 16 in the second game of the season, sustaining an injury that’s kept him out since.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy has admitted he doesn’t know what to expect from Kase entirely because it’s been so long since he’s played. It’s clear though that, like anyone else, he’s going to have to prove he’s one of Boston’s 12 best forwards. He’s not a lock to just waltz into a spot in the lineup every night.

But he’ll get as fair of a shake as Cassidy could give him.

So, where will that be?

One thing seems certain: The top six isn’t getting tweaked. The Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak line is what it is, and Krejci has new life with Taylor Hall and Craig Smith as his wingers.