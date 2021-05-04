Where ESPN Ranks Patriots Schedule Among NFL’s Easiest In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Need more reasons to get excited about the 2021 New England Patriots? Well, look no further than their schedule.

ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay on Tuesday offered his 2021 NFL strength-of-schedule rankings, based on current rosters. The Patriots earned the sixth easiest schedule, one spot ahead of the Tennessee Titans and one spot below the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the top five easiest schedules, as determined by Clay:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Atlanta Falcons

3. Buffalo Bills

4. New York Jets.

5. Miami Dolphins

And here are his full rankings:

2021 NFL strength of schedule based on current rosters.



Note that the order of games is random. Green = easiest #clayprojections pic.twitter.com/2mLS6A07Bb — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 4, 2021

Obviously, that’s great news for the Bucs. The defending Super Bowl champions seemingly have a legitimate shot at going undefeated. They’re good on both sides of the ball, have the best quarterback of all time and will benefit from a potentially easy schedule.