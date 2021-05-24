Who Jayson Tatum Believes Currently Are NBA’s Top Five Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics currently are tasked with going up against two of the NBA’s top five players.

Well, those labels apply if you agree with Tatum’s power ranking of fellow stars in the league.

Tatum recently appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast and was asked to name the top five players in the NBA right now. The two-time All-Star’s list, in no particular order, includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Anthony Davis.

Asked why he didn’t include himself in the top five, Tatum noted he “really respects” players who have won championships. Harden, of course, never has won a title, but Tatum believes the first-year Net simply is “different.”

Harden and Durant combined for over half of the Nets’ total points in their Game 1 win over the Celtics on Saturday night. Boston will try to even its best-of-seven series with Brooklyn on Tuesday night when the Atlantic Division foes meet for Game 2.

