Why 49ers Inquired Packers About Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, there is more to San Francisco’s inquiry into a potential Aaron Rodgers trade that initially meets the eye.

Some reports suggested Rodgers would be dealt to the Niners before last Thursday’s NFL Draft. 49ers general manager John Lynch recently admitted the team had kicked the tires regarding a possible move for the veteran quarterback, but said nothing ever materialized.

Shanahan confirmed this Monday during a call with “The Rich Eisen Show” on SiriusXM as he dove into detail about what happened behind the scenes.

“The exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers — one of the best quarterbacks in this league — traded without doing any due diligence on it.,” Shanahan said. “So, I just called Matt (LaFleur) and asked him if there was anything to it. And Matt told me I’d be wasting my time if we had (John) Lynch call. And so Lynch did not call anyone the next day.

“But yes, I did reach out to Matt the night before and asked him, ‘Hey, man. I don’t want to wake up the next day and see Aaron was traded for something and I didn’t at least look into it. And so that’s what I did with Matt and he gave me a very quick answer. … So I think that worked out, I guess. We got our guy and hopefully, it’ll work out for them.”

That guy Shanahan is referencing, of course, is former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who the Niners picked up with the No. 3 selection in Thursday’s draft.

Whether things are worked out between Rodgers and the Packers remains to be seen. The veteran signal-caller reportedly would return under one condition, though.