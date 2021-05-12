Why Bruins’ Brass Is Confident In Jeremy Swayman As Playoff Backup

NESN Logo Sign In

For as well as Jeremy Swayman has played the last month-plus, you could forgive the Boston Bruins if they felt it best to keep Jaroslav Halak as the backup this postseason.

Halak has vastly more experience as a professional, and only lost his job as Boston’s No. 2 goalie behind Tuukka Rask because he landed in the COVID-19 protocols.

But Swayman’s play has earned him the gig, which Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has just 10 games of NHL experience, but team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney both are confident in the first-year pro.

“There?s not a big book on him for NHL players right now,” Neely said over Zoom. “But what I see with him is just, he?s so calm and poised. And I like how he challenges the shooters, he comes out, he gets to the top of the paint. So, there?s a little less to see when you?re looking where to put the puck. His calmness and his poise has really been impressive to me.

“Just based on the short sample size that we got and the way he?s played, from my perspective and probably the players perspective, they?re going to be confident playing in front of him. You don?t get experience until you start playing, so that?s how you gain your experience. So, we?ll see what happens here in the playoffs.”

Sweeney shed more light on how the decision was made to roll with Swayman.