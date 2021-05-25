NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t look now, but the Connecticut Sun are undefeated through the first five games of the 2021 WNBA season.

We aren’t surprised though. Not in the slightest.

Entering the year, we outlined a few reasons why Connecticut could be championship contenders, and thus far, they’ve proved to be of that caliber.

Two years ago the Sun made it to the finals, and added two-time WNBA champion and three-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner to their roster the following season to put them over the top.

Perhaps that would have happened if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, when teams packed up to play in Florida in a bubble and gave players the option to sit the season out if they had health concerns.

Even with their best player choosing that route, as Jonquel Jones opted out, the Sun made it to the semifinals.

Having her back this season has been the biggest difference in parlaying Connecticut’s run in 2020 to a 5-0 start, especially playing alongside Bonner, an 11-year veteran, for the first time.