Will Jack Leiter Fall To Red Sox, And Why Did He Slip In MLB Mock Draft?

Jack Leiter spent most of the late winter and early spring perched atop MLB mock drafts.

Now, however, with the amateur baseball season nearing its end, things have changed.

The Vanderbilt pitcher is still considered the best hurler available in July’s draft. However, the son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter no longer is considered the consensus No. 1 pick. In fact, some experts believe Leiter could fall as low as No. 4 where the Boston Red Sox wait.

That sort of thing would have seemed borderline insane back in February when the college baseball season got going. It became even harder to believe a month into the season when Leiter faced the minimum in a March 20 no-hitter against South Carolina in which he struck out 16 Gamecocks.

Leiter was undefeated through his first nine starts, averaging a hilariously unhittable 13 punchouts per start.

Why, then, is Leiter now projected to go to the Red Sox with the No. 4 pick in the latest Baseball America mock draft?

There are a few reasons. Some of them have to do with Leiter’s performance, some of them have to do with his profile and some are completely out of his control.