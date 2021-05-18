Wizards Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Tournament Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The battle for the final two playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference begins Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards for a play-in tournament contest. The winner of this game clinches the East’s seventh seed and moves on to play the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The loser, meanwhile, will have one last chance to clinch a postseason berth Thursday.

The C’s and Wiz met three times over the course of the regular season, with Boston claiming two of the head-to-head matchups.

Here’s how to watch the Washington-Boston play-in tournament game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: WatchTNT

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images